Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 1.6% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $29,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,538,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI opened at $180.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).