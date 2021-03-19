Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS): Price Down $-1.43 (-2.09)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.36 (-0.53)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OTIS

At the moment, OTIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.36 (-0.53%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row OTIS has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

OTIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, OTIS’s price is down $-1.43 (-2.09%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that OTIS has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on OTIS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Otis Worldwide Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

