Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS): Price Now Near $77.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OTIS

At the time of this writing, OTIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, OTIS ranks 34th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

OTIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OTIS’s price is down $-0.87 (-1.11%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Otis Worldwide Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

