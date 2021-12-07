Ouster Inc (OUST): Price Now Near $6.31; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OUST

At the moment, OUST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.79%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that OUST has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on OUST; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

OUST ranks 78th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

OUST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OUST’s price is up $0.18 (2.92%) from the day prior. OUST has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OUST’s price action over the past 90 days.

< OUST: Daily RSI Analysis For OUST, its RSI is now at 38.1663.

OUST and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error