Ouster Inc (OUST): Price Now Near $7.08; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OUST

At the moment, OUST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.58 (-7.57%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

OUST ranks 77th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

OUST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OUST’s price is down $-0.62 (-8.04%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OUST’s price action over the past 90 days.

< OUST: Daily RSI Analysis For OUST, its RSI is now at 59.4771.

OUST and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

