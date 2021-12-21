Outset Medical Inc (OM): Price Now Near $43.12; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OM

Currently, OM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.39%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that OM has seen 3 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

OM ranks 121st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

OM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OM’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.39%) from the day prior. OM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Outset Medical Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OM: Daily RSI Analysis OM’s RSI now stands at 23.3945.

OM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

