Outset Medical Inc (OM): Price Now Near $50.18; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OM

At the time of this writing, OM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.25 (0.5%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, OM ranks 110th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

OM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OM’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.12%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as OM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< OM: Daily RSI Analysis For OM, its RSI is now at 0.

Note: OM and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with OM rising at a faster rate than RSI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market