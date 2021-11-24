Overstockcom Inc (OSTK): Price Now Near $90.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OSTK

Currently, OSTK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.69 (-1.82%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as OSTK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OSTK ranks 126th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

OSTK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OSTK’s price is down $-1.94 (-2.09%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that OSTK has seen 3 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Overstockcom Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OSTK: Daily RSI Analysis For OSTK, its RSI is now at 0.

OSTK and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

