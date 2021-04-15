Ovintiv Inc (OVV): Price Down $-0.04 (-0.16)% Over Past Day, Up $0.32 (1.35)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OVV

At the moment, OVV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (1.35%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OVV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OVV’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.16%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as OVV has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ovintiv Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market