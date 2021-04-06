Owens Corning (OC): Price Up $1.25 (1.32)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OC

Currently, OC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that OC has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

OC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OC’s price is up $1.25 (1.32%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as OC has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows OC’s price action over the past 90 days.

