Owens & Minor Inc (OMI): Price Now Near $43.02; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OMI

At the time of this writing, OMI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.76 (1.8%) from the hour prior. OMI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Wholesale stocks, OMI ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

OMI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, OMI’s price is up $0.85 (2.01%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Owens & Minor Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OMI: Daily RSI Analysis OMI’s RSI now stands at 98.0892.

OMI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

