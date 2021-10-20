Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC): Price Now Near $14.47; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ORCC

At the moment, ORCC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.11%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ORCC has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of NA stocks, ORCC ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ORCC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ORCC’s price is up $0.01 (0.07%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ORCC has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Owl Rock Capital Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ORCC: Daily RSI Analysis For ORCC, its RSI is now at 69.2308.

ORCC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

