Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Oxford BioDynamics stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.46. Oxford BioDynamics has a 1-year low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.84.

In other Oxford BioDynamics news, insider Matthew Wakefield acquired 31,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £10,291.71 ($13,885.20). Also, insider Stephen Charles Diggle acquired 99,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £41,777.82 ($56,365.11). Insiders purchased a total of 142,658 shares of company stock worth $5,710,953 over the last three months.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

