Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON): Price Now Near $60; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OZON

At the time of this writing, OZON (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.39 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. OZON has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OZON ranks 42nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

OZON’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OZON’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.23%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as OZON has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ozon Holdings PLC’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

