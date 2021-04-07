Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON): Price Up $0.3 (0.51)% Over Past Day, Up $0.48 (0.83)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OZON

At the time of this writing, OZON (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.48 (0.83%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on OZON; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

OZON’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OZON’s price is up $0.3 (0.51%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as OZON has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ozon Holdings PLC’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

