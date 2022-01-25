PAC Protocol (PAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $165,435.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $33.16 million and approximately $165,435.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006714 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 209.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000258 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011548 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,041,966,422 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

