PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.54.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

PCAR opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles