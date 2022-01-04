Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,835 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,554 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,942,000 after purchasing an additional 840,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -99.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

