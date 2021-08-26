Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI): Price Now Near $39.91; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PPBI

Currently, PPBI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. PPBI has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PPBI ranks 107th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

PPBI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PPBI’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.47%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as PPBI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PPBI: Daily RSI Analysis For PPBI, its RSI is now at 66.6667.

PPBI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market