Packaging Corp Of America (PKG): Price Now Near $134.79; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PKG

At the moment, PKG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.07%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Shipping Containers stocks, PKG ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PKG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PKG’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.21%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row PKG has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PKG’s price action over the past 90 days.