Packaging Corp Of America (PKG): Price Now Near $138.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PKG

At the time of this writing, PKG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.14%) from the hour prior. PKG has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

PKG ranks 4th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Shipping Containers stocks.

PKG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PKG’s price is up $0.07 (0.05%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Packaging Corp Of America’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.