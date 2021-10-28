Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE): Price Up $0.19 (1.45)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (0.8)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PTVE

At the time of this writing, PTVE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.8%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as PTVE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PTVE ranks 9th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Supplies stocks.

PTVE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PTVE’s price is up $0.19 (1.45%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Pactiv Evergreen Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PTVE: Daily RSI Analysis PTVE’s RSI now stands at 32.2034.

PTVE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For PTVE News Traders

Investors and traders in PTVE may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

