PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS): Price Now Near $43.5; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PAGS

At the time of this writing, PAGS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.47 (1.09%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PAGS has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PAGS ranks 230th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

PAGS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PAGS’s price is down $-1.22 (-2.72%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PAGS has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PAGS’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

