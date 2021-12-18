PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Cut to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAGS. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

PAGS stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

