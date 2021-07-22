Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR): Price Down $-0.41 (-1.82)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.18)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PLTR

At the time of this writing, PLTR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.18%) from the hour prior. PLTR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PLTR ranks 267th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

PLTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PLTR’s price is down $-0.41 (-1.82%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PLTR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PLTR: Daily RSI Analysis For PLTR, its RSI is now at 70.5036.

For PLTR News Traders

Investors and traders in PLTR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $22.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day.

