Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR): Price Now Near $19.46; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, PLTR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.37 (1.94%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as PLTR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Currently, PLTR’s price is up $1.09 (5.91%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PLTR has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PLTR’s price action over the past 90 days.

Era of vulnerability dawns for newer generation tech stocks

For Big Tech, this week’s losses barely count as a blip. Take the case of Palantir, the controversial big data company that went public last September. On Tuesday, its latest financial results revealed a pick-up in growth and a jump in profitability, at least as measured in terms of free cash flow.

