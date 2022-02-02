Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Update

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 112,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Palisade Bio stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Palisade Bio has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at $7,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth about $968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palisade Bio by 595.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 146,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Palisade Bio during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

