Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,344,000 after purchasing an additional 380,872 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

