Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,987 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,481,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $128.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

