Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $510.15 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $522.65 and a 200-day moving average of $489.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

