Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW): Price Now Near $369.68; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PANW

Currently, PANW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.21 (-0.33%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PANW ranks 65th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

PANW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PANW’s price is down $-1.39 (-0.37%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row PANW has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.