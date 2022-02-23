Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $519.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.61.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

