Pampa Energy Inc (PAM): Price Now Near $18.67; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PAM

At the moment, PAM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (1.52%) from the hour prior. PAM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PAM ranks 15th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

PAM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PAM’s price is up $0.32 (1.74%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that PAM has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PAM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PAM: Daily RSI Analysis PAM’s RSI now stands at 100.

PAM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

