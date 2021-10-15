Pampa Energy Inc (PAM): Price Now Near $19.67; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PAM

At the moment, PAM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PAM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Utilities stocks, PAM ranks 83rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PAM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PAM’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.61%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PAM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PAM: Daily RSI Analysis PAM’s RSI now stands at 61.2903.

PAM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

