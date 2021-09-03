Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS): Price Up $1.13 (4.39)% Over Past Day, Up $0.45 (1.68)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PAAS

Currently, PAAS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.45 (1.68%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as PAAS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PAAS ranks 5th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Precious Metals stocks.

PAAS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PAAS’s price is up $1.13 (4.39%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows PAAS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PAAS: Daily RSI Analysis PAAS’s RSI now stands at 85.6061.

PAAS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market