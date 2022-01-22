Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 151,923 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Western Union by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

