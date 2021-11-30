Papa Johns International Inc (PZZA): Price Now Near $125.13; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PZZA

At the moment, PZZA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.87 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PZZA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, PZZA ranks 54th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PZZA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PZZA’s price is down $-0.68 (-0.54%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that PZZA has seen 3 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on PZZA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PZZA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PZZA: Daily RSI Analysis For PZZA, its RSI is now at 0.

PZZA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

