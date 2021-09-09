Papa Johns International Inc (PZZA): Price Now Near $129.16; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PZZA

At the moment, PZZA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.5 (0.39%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that PZZA has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PZZA ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks.

PZZA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PZZA’s price is up $0.72 (0.56%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as PZZA has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PZZA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PZZA: Daily RSI Analysis For PZZA, its RSI is now at 24.1147.

PZZA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

