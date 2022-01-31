Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

CS opened at $9.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).