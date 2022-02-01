Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 700 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 255,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 51,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 63.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,102,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $72,755,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).