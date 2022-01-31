Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $54.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

