Paramount Group Inc (PGRE): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.62)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.28)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PGRE

At the time of this writing, PGRE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PGRE has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PGRE ranks 140th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

PGRE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PGRE’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.62%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on PGRE; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Paramount Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PGRE: Daily RSI Analysis PGRE’s RSI now stands at 58.8235.

PGRE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market