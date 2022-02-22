Pareto Securities Lowers Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) to Hold

Body

Pareto Securities cut shares of Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Kalera AS in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS KSLLF opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. Kalera AS has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Kalera AS Company Profile

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

Featured Stories