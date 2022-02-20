Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Body

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 11.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 100.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Intel by 16.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,880,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $526,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 10.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

INTC opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

