Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 67 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $152.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

