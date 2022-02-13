Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH opened at $300.53 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

