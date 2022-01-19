Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $327.89 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

