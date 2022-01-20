Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 46,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,517,000 after acquiring an additional 793,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $2,780,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $323.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.31. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

