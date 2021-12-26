PARSIQ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $741,869.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $62.96 million and approximately $741,869.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.00380938 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008550 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $627.82 or 0.01257236 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

