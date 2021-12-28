Parsons Corp (PSN): Price Now Near $34.4; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PSN

At the time of this writing, PSN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.29 (0.85%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as PSN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on PSN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PSN ranks 13th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

PSN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PSN’s price is up $0.26 (0.76%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as PSN has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on PSN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Parsons Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PSN: Daily RSI Analysis PSN’s RSI now stands at 100.

PSN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

